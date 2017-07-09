UK wages rise at fastest pace since Oct 2015 - REC

UK wages rise at fastest pace since Oct 2015 - RECBy Omkar Godbole
The UK data released by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation [REC] and accountancy firm KPMG shows starting salaries for the permanent staff rose in August at the fastest pace since October 2015.
Key points
Wage increased might not be sustainable if companies cannot get the people they need to grow
There is a significant shortage of people to fill blue collar roles due to a fall in net migration from the EU
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.