UK: Unemployment rate to tick back up to 3.9% in October – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, while survey data indicates that the UK’s labour market data is likely to turn for a worse, it will probably still be at least another couple of months before we see that come through.
“For October, we look for the unemployment rate to tick back up to 3.9% (mkt 3.9%), as it's bounced around between 3.8-3.9% for the last 9 months now. We look for wage growth to decelerate a bit on base effects after a very strong Oct 2018 m/m print, with both total and ex-bonus pay slipping to 3.4% y/y (mkt also 3.4% for both).”
GBP/USD pares losses amid Brexit fears, eyes on UK employment data
GBP/USD recovers from the early-day losses, piled mainly due to renewed Brexit pessimism after UK PM Johnson is seen setting a new Brexit date. The UK Employment data could offer intermediate directions while political headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to force a close above 200-day MA
EUR/USD is operating on higher grounds, but has failed to close above the 200-day MA for the third straight day on Monday. Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce. Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
New Trade Truce Fails to Impress FX
With the December 15th tariff deadline in the rearview mirror, investors breathed a collective sigh of relief today. Equities extended their gains and Treasury yields increased. USD/JPY ended the day higher but AUD/USD and NZD/USD were flat.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.