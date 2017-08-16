UK: Unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.5% in June - TDS

UK: Unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.5% in June - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for the UK unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.5% in June (mkt 4.5%) after unexpectedly slipping lower in May.
Key Quotes
“Although given the way that the underlying monthly numbers (as opposed to the headline 3m MA) are shaping up, it wouldn’t be a huge stretch to see a 4.4% reading either. For wage growth, we’re likely to see headline pay hold below 2.0% y/y for the second month in a row (mkt 1.8%), holding real wage growth well into negative territory. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on the more timely jobless claims figures for July. Into June, we saw 4 straight months of rising jobless claims, and while the pace wasn’t terribly worrisome it does leave in place the steepest 4-month rise in nearly 6 years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.