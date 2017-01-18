UK: Unemployment rate (3M average) likely unchanged at 4.8% - Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that the UK labour market report for November is due out at 10:30 CET and will be the main economic release for the day.

Key Quotes

“While we have noticed small signs that the labour market recovery is on pause, the impact of Brexit uncertainties has so far been quite modest. We estimate the unemployment rate (3M average) was unchanged at 4.8% but that average weekly earnings (3M average) fell to 2.5% y/y (from 2.6%).”