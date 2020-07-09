UK turns down EU coronavirus 'vaccine scheme' after ministers warned of 'costly delays' -The Telegraph

Reuters reported on the Telegraphs news that the British government has turned down an opportunity to join a European Union coronavirus "scheme" after ministers expressed concern over "costly delays".

The European Commission is expected to be notified on Friday, the report said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update: Second waves yet to cause market distress.

Market implications

For Thursday, there was a mix of sentiment and the NASDAQ made record highs, again. More on this here: Wall Street Close: NASDAQ outpaces its comrades again.