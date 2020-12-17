UK Treasury: Furlough scheme extended until the end of April

The UK Treasury announced on Thursday that they have extended the furlough scheme until the end of April, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, the government-guaranteed COVID-19 business loan schemes also got extended until the end of March.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 6,567. Meanwhile, the British pound continues to outperform its rivals. At the moment, the GBP/USD pair is up 0.6% at 1.3588.