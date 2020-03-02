UK Trade Sec Truss: We are going to get a trade deal with EU that does not involve selling out our fishing

“We are going to get a trade deal with the European Union (EU) that does not involve selling out our fishing”, said the UK Trade Secretary Truss on Monday.

When asked about the UK-US trade deal, he said we will not diminish our food safety standards or put the health service on the table.

“We are prepared to walk away from the US trade deal negotiations if we don't get the deal we want,” Truss added.

Responding to the earlier Bloomberg report that the UK-EU trade talks could break down within just weeks, he said that there is “no reason we cannot strike trade deals with both the United States and European Union.”