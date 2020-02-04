UK Trade Sec. Truss to unveil negotiating mandate for US trade deal on Thursday - Politico

Politico quotes a source, saying that the UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss is likely to unveil Britain’s negotiating mandate for a US trade deal on Thursday.

This comes despite a face-to-face meeting between the UK PM Johnson and US President Trump this month is put on hold for now.

GBP/USD bounces-off multi-week lows

Meanwhile, rising Hard Brexit fears continue to pound the British pound for the second straight session, as GBP/USD tumbled to a new six-week low of 1.2941.

At the time of writing, the cable makes another recovery attempt to regain the 1.30 handle but in vain, as it trades around 1.2990, almost unchanged on the day. The focus now remains on the UK Construction PMI data.