UK trade ministry: On track for a comprehensive trade deal with US

In a statement published on Monday, the British trade ministry noted that almost all chapter areas of the trade deal with the US are now in advanced stages of talks, as reported by Reuters.

"A significant proportion of legal text has been agreed across multiple chapters," the statement further read. "Both sides are confident that we are on track for a comprehensive agreement. We are in a good position to move forward after the US election."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.9% on the day at 5,627.