UK total deaths in week ending 3 April was 6,082 above average, implying higher coronavirus mortalities

The UK Office for National Statistics has said that the total number of UK deaths in the week ending on April 3 is 6,082 above average. It has reported that only one in five of all deaths has been attributed to COVID-19.

Sir David Behan, a former chief executive of the Care Quality Commission, said that he thought the actual number of deaths due to coronavirus is higher than officially reported.

The UK is not the only country coping with counting issues. On the one hand, some have died due to the novel virus but also as a result of other sicknesses. On the other hand, not every person dying from COVID-19 has been tested, especially those that did not reach a hospital. Estimates in Spain's Madrid region estimate around 3,000 more deaths than usual.

Here is one of the slides published by the ONS: