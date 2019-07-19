UK Tory lawmaker Rees-Mogg: UK PM Hopeful Johnson Will resist calls for Brexit delay

The UK Conservative and Member of Parliament for North East Somerset, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Friday, the UK PM frontrunner Johnson is likely to resist pressure from parliament to delay Brexit again even if it means a no-deal Brexit outcome, Reuters reports.

Rees-Mogg said: “The question will be does the prime minister have the backbone to go ahead and leave, and I think Boris Johnson does, or would the prime minister be in the same position as Theresa May, and give into this type of pressure.”