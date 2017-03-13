UK to reject Scottish referendum demand – Times

As per the Times newspaper report, UK PM Theresa May is preparing to reject Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's demand for an independence referendum on the eve of Brexit.

"The prime minister has said this would mean a vote while she was negotiating Brexit and I think that can be taken pretty clearly as a message that this timing is completely unacceptable, it would be irresponsible to agree to it and we won’t." the Times quoted an unidentified British government source as saying.