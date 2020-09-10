UK to fail if Internal Market Bill used as leverage in trade negotiations – Reuters

Britain will not be able to leverage the new crisis on Brexit divorce treaty to win concessions from the EU trade talks, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with discussions.

"It is two different tracks. The Internal Market Bill cannot be used as leverage in the trade negotiations," the source told Reuters. "If they try to do that it will fail."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a negative impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.22% on the day at 1.3028.