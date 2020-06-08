UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk – The Times

According to the latest story carried by The Times newspaper, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is considering imposing tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
“Johnson is said to be pressing for legislation to make it mandatory for companies to report attempted takeovers which could give rise to security risks, backed by the threat of criminal sanctions.
Companies that fail to report takeovers or ignore conditions imposed by the UK government after takeovers could see their directors jailed, disqualified or fined.
The prime minister also wants academic partnerships and research projects to be included under the rules.”
This report comes as the US and UK Conservatives Party lawmakers have alleged China’s tech giant, Huawei, of using equipments for spying.
GBP/USD outperforms in Asia
GBP/USD is off the highs but hovers around 1.2700 amid a 50-pips rebound seen so far from Friday’s decline. The economic re-opening up optimism continues to underpin the sentiment around the pound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces-back to 109.50, losses capped by risk-on mood
USD/JPY trims losses to trade around 109.50 amid a risk-on market profile. Broad-based US dollar weakness could cap the recovery. Friday's US jobs report has revived the talk of a V-shaped recovery. Japan's first-quarter GDP is revised higher.
AUD/USD: Sold-off at 0.7000, defends minor bids
AUD/USD buyers have failed for the second straight trading day to keep gains above the 0.70 mark. The broad recovery in the US dollar from the early dip is weighing on the aussie amid light trading.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI: Bears looking to failure below 200-DMA
Price running close to tough resistance bears looking for a major correction. 61.8% Fib, 200 DMA and prior structure confluence make for string resistance. Divergence supports the case for correction of weekly bullish impulse.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.