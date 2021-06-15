UK: Three reasons why delay to “Freedom Day” is not a big blow to the economy – CE

The UK government announced a four-week delay to the last stage of reopening, due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. However, this delay to “Freedom Day” is unlikely to prevent the economy from climbing back to its pre-pandemic size by the autumn, in the view of economists at Capital Economics.
COVID-19 probably will not leave a big scar on the size of the economy
“While the restrictions are a big deal for nightclubs, restaurants and pubs, nightclubs add not much more than 0.1% to GDP. And while pubs and restaurants account for 2% of GDP, allowing more people indoors was never going to boost activity by as much as when they reopened outdoors in mid-April and reopened indoors in mid-May.”
“A delay of four weeks would just mean that the boost to activity from the final easing of restrictions comes a month later.”
“It is possible that the Chancellor will provide some offsetting support. It’s been reported that he doesn't want to extend the furlough scheme beyond the end of September. But he could delay making the furlough less generous from 1st July or provide cash grants to firms most affected.”
“The monthly measure of GDP may not rise back to the pre-pandemic peak of February 2020 until August instead of July. And while GDP may rise by 6.0% QoQ in Q2 rather than 6.5% QoQ, quarterly GDP may still return to the pre-pandemic level of Q4 2019 in Q4 2021.”
“As long as the restrictions are eased in the next few months, then there would still be a pretty good chance that COVID-19 won’t significantly reduce the future level or growth rate of GDP. That view is very different to the take of the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility. It explains why we think the economy can run hotter for longer without generating much inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.