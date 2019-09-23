UK Supreme Court to give ruling on parliament suspension at 9:30 GMT on Tuesday

Citing legal commentator Rozenberg, Reuters in the last hour reported that the United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court is set to announce its decision whether British Prime Minister Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful on Tuesday, September 24, at 9:30 GMT.

The GBP/USD pair paid little to no mind to this headline and was last seen trading at 1.2437, losing 0.32% on the day while the EUR/GBP pair, which slumped toward the 0.88 handle earlier in the session, was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.8834.