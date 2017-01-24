UK: Supreme Court ruling in the limelight – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggests that in the UK, the main event is the Supreme Court ruling which will garner maximum investors attention.

“According to a previous story in The Guardian, 11 January 2017, the UK government expects to lose the appeal. Based on Theresa May's speech, it seems as if she has accepted that parliament needs to be involved in the negotiation process, as she mentioned the final deal will be put to a vote in both Houses of Parliament.”