UK' Sunak: Will announce additional economic support in March budget

British finance minister Rish Sunak said on Tuesday that the next package of the coronavirus economic support will be included in the March budget, as reported by Reuters.

"I think the budget in early March is an excellent opportunity to take stock of the range of support that we've put in place and to set out the next stage of our economic response to coronavirus at that particular time," Sunak told reporters.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen posting small daily gains at 6,574.