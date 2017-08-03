UK Spring Budget in focus today – Danske Bank

The UK Spring Budget will be presented by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, today at 13:30 CET and will be keenly watched by investors as suggested by the analysts at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“Speaking on Sunday, Mr Hammond rejected calls to increase borrowing, favouring a cautious approach to ensure adequate reserves. According to media reports, the government plans for a GBP60bn 'war chest' in order to boost the country's resilience to turbulence that may ensue as the UK withdraws from the EU, and fresh spending may thus be funded by cuts elsewhere. Further leaks suggest that the Chancellor may finance a boost in healthcare spending by raising taxes.”