UK source: We will not compromise on reclaiming UK sovereignty

A UK government source says it’s clear that some political impetus will be required for the talks to make any more progress.

''If we can make progress at a political level it may allow Lord Frost and his team to resume negotiations over the coming days.''

The source says ''we must be realistic that an agreement may not be possible as we will not compromise on reclaiming UK sovereignty.''

Earlier this week, UK sources warned that a collapse could happen within hours while UK's Brexit Secretary Davids said that no trade talks would continue next year.

GBP was the big initial loser at the start of this week with EUR/GBP moving as high as 0.914 before settling back at 0.905 on improved Brexit negotiation news.