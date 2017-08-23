UK softens its initial position on Brexit - BBH

The UK continues its release of position papers on the Brexit and today's was on the judiciary in which again the UK softens its initial position, but it does not appear that these papers have had much on the EU negotiators, explains the analysis team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The position papers are more addressed to the domestic audience rather than as a negotiating tool. There still seems to be a sense of bewilderment. The UK, for example, still does not accept the EU's negotiating sequence: first the divorce and then the arranging new friendship with potential benefits.”