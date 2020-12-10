UK-Singapore sign a Free Trade Agreement – Reuters

As the UK tries hard to clinch a post-Brexit transition deal with its global trading partners, trade ministers from Britain and Singapore signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in the Southeast Asian city-state on Thursday.

In response to the above announcement, GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from the early 100-pips slump on no progress in UK-EU Brexit negotiations. The spot now trades at 1.3370, still down 0.20% on the day.

Meanwhile, USD/SGD trades modestly flat at 1.3373, little affected by the positive trade news.