UK shops report biggest sales jump in six years - BDO

A survey conducted by the UK’s accountancy firm BDO showed on Friday, the country’s retailers saw their sales jump to the highest level in six years last month, in light of the UK political stability following PM Johnson’s landslide election victory and price cuts that encouraged more consumer spending.
Key Findings:
High Street Sales Tracker found sales jumped by 5.7% last month, the biggest annual rise since January 2014, with gains seen across all sectors.
There have been signs of a pick-up among companies since Johnson’s Dec. 12 election victory
Sophie Michael, national head of retail and wholesale at BDO, said: “This may be a false dawn in terms of a high street recovery. There were signs that retailers were sitting on high levels of stock and that buying orders had fallen again, suggesting that discounting was driving sales.”
“February will show whether consumer confidence has got a toehold in some kind of recovery for retail,” she added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD defended the support at 1.0964, the 76.4% Fib level of the rally from 1.0879 to 1.1240, on Thursday, but so far, the bounce has been capped below 1.1000. The probability of the German Industrial Production surprising on the higher side is quite low.
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low, focus on Brexit headlines, US NFP
GBP/USD registers mild gains below 1.2950 while heading into the London open on Friday. The pair dropped to a multi-day low on Thursday amid broad US dollar strength but bounced off-late amid risk-aversion and Brexit positive headlines.
Forex Today: Risk-off returns with China coronavirus fears, all eyes on US NFP
The risk-off flows returned to Asia this Friday, as mounting China coronavirus death toll and new confirmed cases globally spooked investors and boosted the demand for the safe-havens at the expense of the risk assets amid a typical pre-US Payrolls caution trading.
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA. Mid-January low could also challenge the sellers.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.