UK: Sharp recession from prolonged lockdown – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered Bank lower the 2020 UK GDP forecast to -6.0% (previously -3.0%) and raise 2021 forecast to 4.9% (from 3.0%).
Key quotes
“Even after the lockdown is lifted, we expect only a gradual easing of restrictions, with certain restraints remaining in place through Q2, meaning economic activity will likely stay subdued. As a result, we expect GDP to contract sharply by 3.4% q/q in Q1, followed by a more severe 12.6% in Q2.”
“While we anticipate a GDP growth recovery in Q3 and Q4, we nonetheless revise our growth expectations lower this year and forecast the economy to contract by 6.0% (previously -3.0%).”
“Stronger economic momentum at the end of the year should help push 2021 growth higher, and we raise our forecast to 4.9% (from 3.0% previously).”
“We remain of the view that an extension of the transition period is likely to be triggered at some point this year but note that it is far from guaranteed.”
Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.