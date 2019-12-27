UK set to match pre-crisis level of wages in early 2020 - Report

The Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, said in its earnings outlook on Friday, real wages in the UK are expected to climb early in 2020 to levels not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), per Reuters.

Key Findings:

“Pay data adjusted for inflation will be strong at the start of the new year despite economic growth remaining sluggish, raising concerns that the turnaround may not be sustainable.

The big question for 2020 is whether (the labour market) can continue its strong run, or whether it will reach a tipping point and reconnect with weaker growth performance.”

The Cable traded modestly flat around 1.30 handle amid fears of Hard Brexit and a broadly depressed US dollar.