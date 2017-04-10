UK services PMI unexpectedly rebounds from 11-month lows in September

UK services PMI unexpectedly rebounds from 11-month lows in SeptemberBy Dhwani Mehta
The services sector activity in the UK economy reversed course and staged a solid rebound from eleven-month troughs, surprising markets to the upside in the month of September, a fresh report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday.
The services PMI bounced to 53.6 in September versus a 53.2 reading booked in August. Markets predicted an expansion to 53.2 last.
Key Points:
Sustained rise in service sector output during September
New business growth eases to 13-month low
Input cost pressures intensify
Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at Markit, noted: “The services sector saw another month of modest growth, running in the middle ground between the robust expansion seen in manufacturing and the contraction recorded in construction. The three PMI surveys put the economy on course for another subdued 0.3% expansion in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter could see even slower growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.