UK: Services PMI to remain unchanged at 53.2 in September - TDS

UK: Services PMI to remain unchanged at 53.2 in September - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that markets are looking for the UK services PMI to remain unchanged at 53.2 in September.
Key Quotes
“But after the downside surprises for the both manufacturing and construction earlier this week, actual expectations are probably a bit lower than that, and have likely moved toward our forecast of 51.1. Political uncertainty and higher input costs have been key concerns, and we look for more of that to persist in September.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.