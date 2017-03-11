UK Services PMI: Risks skewed on the downside – Danske Bank

UK Services PMI: Risks skewed on the downside – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the UK, PMI services for October will give us more information about economic growth at the beginning of Q4 and risks are skewed on the downside, according to analysts at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“We estimate the index was more or less unchanged at 53.6 but see risks skewed on the downside as the index is a bit higher than suggested by the most recent business confidence indicators.”
