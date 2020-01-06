Analysts at TD Securities note that the UK services PMI for December was revised from 49.0 to 50.0.

Key Quotes

“The surveys that came in late and didn't make it into the initial estimate may have been completed post-election, and would reflect the kind of bounce we could see in the January data.”

“Although it's worth noting that the manufacturing PMI released on the 2nd was actually revised down 0.1pts (to 47.5), so is likely affected by global weakness more than election uncertainty.”