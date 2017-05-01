UK services PMI: Look for a fall from 55.2 to 54.2 in December – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that in the UK, the PMI service for December is due and they think risk is skewed towards a fall in PMI services due to lower services confidence.

Key Quotes

“We look for a fall from 55.2 to 54.2, which still indicates solid growth in the service sector. Overall, PMIs should continue to signal solid Q4 growth and that the economy is still quite resilient to Brexit uncertainty. That said, we expect GDP growth to slow but stay positive this year.”