UK: Services PMI likely to remain unchanged at 50.4 in May - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the May Services PMI of UK to remain unchanged at 50.4 (consensus: 50.6), leaving it just in expansion territory, and essentially bobbing around its recent trend.

Key Quotes

“A downside miss could leave all three UK PMIs in May below 50, after disappointing Manufacturing and Construction PMIs out earlier this week. BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks on LIBOR event at the Bank of England at 9am BST.”