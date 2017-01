Analysts at TDS note that markets are looking for the UK services PMI to slip from 55.2 down to 54.7 in December.

Key Quotes

“But particularly after the upside surprise we’ve seen in both the manufacturing and construction PMIs this week, we think that the risks lie toward a higher print. We look for a small gain to 55.7, which would be the highest print for the services PMI in over a year.”