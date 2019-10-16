Analysts at TD Securities are looking for UK’s September CPI to continue to sit above the BoE's forecasts from the August IR, coming in at 1.8% y/y (mkt 1.8%, BoE 1.7%).

Key Quotes

“Beneath the headline, we look for core CPI to rebound to 1.7% y/y (mkt 1.7%), with risks skewed to the upside, and with headline CPI seeing a growing contribution from food prices after the depreciation of GBP over the summer.”

“On the Brexit front, discussions are ongoing ahead of a provisionally scheduled meeting of EU Ambassadors at 2pm Brussels time, and PM Johnson will reportedly brief the UK Cabinet at 4pm BST.”