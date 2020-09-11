UK senior negotiating official: Big important areas remain unresolved

A senior negotiation official for the UK told Reuters on Friday that Brexit talks this week had been relatively more constructive than expected.

"Ultimately, progress will be determined by whether we get more realism from the EU on the key areas of divergence," the official added. "Big important areas remain unresolved. EU's position on fisheries is still a long way from the huge change we need to get an agreement."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.2828.