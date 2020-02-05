UK scientists reportedly made a significant breakthrough in race for coronavirus vaccine

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, as reported by Sky News, a significant breakthrough in the race for a vaccine has been made by UK scientists.

Separately news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.

The headlines helped boost the global risk sentiment and weighed on the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status, lifting the USD/JPY pair to a fresh two-week high level of 109.72 in the last hour.