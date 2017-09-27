UK says US decision to impose anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier's C Series jets is disappointing

BBC out with the latest headlines, citing the UK Government was extremely disappointed with the US Department of Commerce after it announced a ruling against Bombardier in a dispute with Boeing.

Key Points:

Boeing's position in this case is unjustified

UK will continue to work closely with Canadian govt and to defend UK interests

UK business ministry encourages all parties in Boeing-Bombardier dispute to reach a credible resolution

Adding to this, the UK PM May said:

Bitterly disappointed by initial US ruling

UK will continue to work with Bombardier to protect vital jobs for Northern Ireland

An interim tariff of 220% has been proposed on the import of Bombardier's C-Series jet to the US. Boeing had complained Bombardier got unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada, helping it win a major order, BBC reported.