UK says US decision to impose anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier's C Series jets is disappointing

UK says US decision to impose anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier's C Series jets is disappointingBy Dhwani Mehta
BBC out with the latest headlines, citing the UK Government was extremely disappointed with the US Department of Commerce after it announced a ruling against Bombardier in a dispute with Boeing.
Key Points:
Boeing's position in this case is unjustified
UK will continue to work closely with Canadian govt and to defend UK interests
UK business ministry encourages all parties in Boeing-Bombardier dispute to reach a credible resolution
Adding to this, the UK PM May said:
Bitterly disappointed by initial US ruling
UK will continue to work with Bombardier to protect vital jobs for Northern Ireland
An interim tariff of 220% has been proposed on the import of Bombardier's C-Series jet to the US. Boeing had complained Bombardier got unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada, helping it win a major order, BBC reported.
