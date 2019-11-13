Timme Spakman, economist at ING, suggests that there's still a chance that the UK could see an abrupt end to the transition period in December 2020, which wouldn't just be bad for trade in goods as there's a risk that barriers to trade in services could more than double.
Key Quotes
“UK PM Boris Johnson is hoping that a comfortable lead in the polls will help him to secure an outright majority in December’s general election. If he succeeds, we think that will give him the numbers to get his deal ratified by Parliament early in the New Year, potentially enabling the UK to leave the EU at the end of January.”
“But while that would avoid a damaging ‘no deal’ exit early in 2020, there are big question marks over the length of the transition period. This standstill period lasts until the end of 2020, unless the UK commits to paying into the next multi-year EU budget.”
“Ultimately, we think an extension is probably inevitable, but if we’re wrong, the effect on trade in goods and services between the EU and the UK would be similar to that of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.
“The top three industries that are most dependent on cross border trade in services with the EEA account for 22% of UK GDP. Total UK GDP dependent on cross border trade in services with the EEA is 4.2%.”
“Barriers for trade in services are the same for all EEA countries, which are the EU, Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland.”
“What are the consequences of a 'no deal' exit for these industries? First of all, restrictions in the movement of people make cross border services trade more difficult. However, much more is at play. Unlike with merchandise trade, there are no such things as tariffs levied for the imports of services. But non-tariff barriers for services trade can be detrimental as well. Different standards, permit and labelling requirements, non-recognition of foreign qualifications, and migration restrictions can be major barriers for trade in services.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 amid weak US inflation, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as US CPI missed with 2.3% YoY. Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill is awaited. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.