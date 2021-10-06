UK Retailers: Fuel shortages ease off in London – Reuters

The situation in the rest of Britain has improved further, as fuel shortages have eased in London and southeast England, Reuters reports, citing a statement from the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA).
The industry group representing independent fuel vendors said: “15% of forecourts in and around the capital were dry, down from 22% on Sunday, but 21% still had only one grade of fuel.”
Market reaction
GBP/USD is little impressed by the optimism on the fuel crunch scenario in the UK, as it attacks 1.3600 amid notable US dollar demand.
