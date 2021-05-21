UK Retail Sales unexpectedly jumps 9.2% MoM in April vs. 4.5% expected, GBP/USD tests 1.42

The UK Retail Sales came in at 9.2% MoM in April, a positive surprise.

Core Retail Sales for the UK rose by 9% MoM in April.

The cable rises to 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales.

The UK retail sales came in at 9.2% over the month in April vs. 4.5% expected and 5.4% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at 9% MoM vs 4.2% expected and 4.9% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rebounded firmly by 42.4% in April versus 36.8% expected and 7.2% prior while the core retail sales jumped by 37.7% in the reported month versus 31.7% expectations and 7.9% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

“Non-food stores provided the largest contribution to the monthly growth in April 2021 sales volumes, aided by strong increases of 69.4% and 25.3% in clothing stores and other non-food stores respectively.”

“Retail sales volumes were 42.4% higher than in April 2020, which was affected by the first national lockdown when the tightest restrictions were in place; however, these growth rates are distorted by base effects and are not a reliable guide; sales volumes were 10.6% higher than February 2020, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“All retail sectors reported a fall in their proportions of online sales as physical stores re-opened during the month; as a consequence, the total proportion of sales online decreased to 30.0% in April 2021, down from 34.7% in March 2021.”

FX implications

GBP/USD rose about 15-pips higher to test 1.4200 on a big beat on the UK Retail Sales. Markets await the UK PMIs for fresh impetus.