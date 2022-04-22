- The UK Retail Sales came in at -1.4% MoM in March, a downside surprise.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped by 1.1% MoM in March.
- The cable is testing lows just above 1.3000 on the disappointing UK data.
The UK retail sales arrived at -1.4% over the month in March vs. -0.3% expected and -0.5% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at -1.1% MoM vs. -0.4% expected and -0.9% previous.
On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose by 0.9% in March versus 2.8% expected and 7.2% prior while the core retail sales decreased by 0.6% in the reported month versus 0.7% expectations and 4.7% previous.
Main points (via ONS)
“Food store sales volumes fell by 1.1% in March 2022 and have fallen each month since November 2021; higher spending in pubs and restaurants linked to reduced coronavirus restrictions, as well as the impact of rising food prices on the cost of living, are possible factors for reduced spending in food stores.”
“Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 3.8% in March 2022 with other data sources indicating that some non-essential road travel had been reduced following record high petrol and diesel prices.”
“Non-food store sales volumes rose by 1.3% in March 2022 because of growth in other non-food stores (2.9%), and household goods stores (2.6%) such as DIY stores.”
FX implications
GBP/USD has tested the daily lows at 1.3011 on UK Retail Sales miss. The spot was last seen trading at 1.3019, down 0.05% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds tight near 1.0850 ahead of PMIs, Lagarde
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0850, eyeing more downside to near 1.0800 on dovish ECB. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation to get doubled by the end of this year. The DXY recovered swiftly as Fed’s Powell backed its aggressive policy stance. EU/US PMIs, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3000 on UK Retail Sales miss
GBP/USD is trading on the backfoot, eyeing a sustained break of the 1.3000 level. The UK Retail Sales disappointed in March. The US dollar pulls back in tandem with the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Powell's hawkish rhetoric. UK/ US PMIs and Bailey next in focus.
Gold displays another failed attempt of breakout above $1,950, US PMI eyed
Gold has recorded a strong rebound after hitting a low of $1,945.97 in the Asian session. The precious metal is attempting to breach its crucial resistance of $1,954.16 as DXY displayed a subdued performance in early Tokyo.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter.