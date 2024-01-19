UK Retail Sales drop 3.2% MoM in December vs. -0.5% expected

Share:

The UK Retail Sales fell 3.2% MoM in December, a big miss.

Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped 3.3% MoM in December.

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2700 on downbeat UK data.

The UK Retail Sales tumbled 3.2% over the month in December vs. -0.5% expected and 1.4% booked in November, according to the official data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, dropped 3.3% MoM vs. -0.6% expected and 1.5% seen in November.

The annual Retail Sales in the United Kingdom declined 2.4% in December versus 1.1% expected and November’s 0.2% growth while the Core Retail Sales decreased by 2.1% in the reported month versus 1.3% expectations and 0.5% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

Retailers say part of fall reflects consumers purchasing food and Xmas gifts in December.

Retail sales likely to subtract 0.04 pct points from Q4 GDP.

Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report

GBP/USD is keeping its renewed downside intact near 1.2685 on the downbeat UK Retail Sales data. The spot is down 0.17% on the day.