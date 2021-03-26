UK Retail Sales beats estimates with 2.1% MoM in February, GBP/USD holds above 1.3750

The UK Retail Sales came in at 2.1% MoM in February.

Core Retail Sales for the UK rose by 2.4% MoM in February.

The cable keeps its range above 1.3750 on mixed UK Retail Sales.

The UK retail sales came in at 2.1% over the month in February vs. 2.8% expected and -8.2% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at 2.4% MoM vs 1.9% expected and -8.8% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales dropped by 3.7% in February versus -3.5% expected and -5.9% prior while the core retail sales fell by 1.1% in the reported month versus -1.5% expectations and -3.8% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

“Non-food stores provided the largest positive contribution to the monthly growth in February 2021 sales volumes, aided by strong increases of 16.2% and 16.1% in department stores and household goods stores respectively.”

“Clothing retailers reported the largest fall, of 50.4%, in sales volumes when compared with February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic; automotive fuel stores also reported a large annual decline of 26.5% as travel restrictions continued to hit sales in that sector.”

“The proportion spent online increased to 36.1% in February 2021, the highest on record; this compares with 35.2% in January 2021 and 20.0% reported in February 2020.”

FX implications

GBP/USD keeps its range around mid-1.3700s, retreating from daily highs of 1.3771 on the UK data release.