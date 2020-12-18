UK Retail Sales beat estimates with -3.8% MoM in November, GBP/USD uninspired

The UK Retail Sales came in at -3.8% MoM in November.

Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped by 2.6% MoM in November.

The cable holds the bounce around 1.3550 on mixed UK Retail Sales.

The UK retail sales came in at -3.8% over the month in November vs.-4.2% expected and 1.2% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at -2.6% MoM vs. -3.3% expected and 1.3% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose by 2.4% in November versus 2.8% expected and 5.8% prior while the core retail sales increased by 5.6% in the reported month versus 4.1% expectations and 7.8% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

“In November 2020, clothing store sales saw a sharp fall in sale volumes when compared with the previous month, at negative 19.0%, as did fuel sales, which decreased by 16.6%.”

“In November 2020, food stores at 3.1% and household goods stores at 1.6% were the only sectors to show growth in monthly volume of sales.”

“Online retailing accounted for 31.4% of total retailing compared with 28.6% in October 2020, with an overall growth of 74.7% in the value of sales when compared with November 2019.”

FX implications

GBP/USD is off the lows, trading around 1.3540 on mixed UK macro news. The spot hit fresh daily lows of 1.3520 during mid-Asia, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar rebound.