UK retail sales and US industrial production amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, beyond Chinese data out overnight, the global calendar is light today and in the US, we get industrial production data for December, which will be interesting given the weakness in the ISM manufacturing.
Key Quotes
“We also get preliminary US consumer confidence in January from the University of Michigan, which we expect to remain at elevated levels. Indeed, the weekly consumer confidence index from Bloomberg released yesterday rose to the highest level since 2000, supporting our view that the US expansion will continue and that private consumption remains the main growth driver. From a Fed perspective, the most interesting part is long-term inflation expectations, which in December dropped to a new record-low of 2.2% y/y - this remains an issue for the Fed.”
“In the euro area, we get final HICP inflation data for December.”
“In the UK, focus is on December retail sales, which is usually not a number we pay too much attention too, but given the focus on whether the Bank of England will cut or not, it should be watched today. Markets have priced in a 60% probability of a rate cut at the 30 January meeting, which seems fair, in our view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
