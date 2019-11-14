UK Retail Sales amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts UK retail sales for October could get a boost from Brexit stockpiling.

Key Quotes

“In March, hoarding ahead of the original Brexit date similarly contributed to a surge in sales, though the impact will probably not be as pronounced this time.”

“A range of ECB (Chief Economist Lane and Vice President De Guindos) and FOMC speakers (Clarida, Evans, Powell, Williams and Bullard - all voters) will also be scrutinized for any new monetary policy hints, as markets continue to scale back their rate cut expectations.”

“In Scandinavia, markets will keep an eye on the Swedish labour market data for October and the Danish Q3 GDP indicator.”