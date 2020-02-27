UK reports 15 coronavirus cases, risk-off at full steam amid growing pandemic fears

With the coronavirus contagion spilling over rapidly internationally, the UK reports 15 cases of coronavirus.

England's chief medical officer said two further patients tested positive for coronavirus, which was passed on in Italy and Tenerife.

Last hour, South Korean health authorities confirmed 171 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of infections reached 1,766.

Meanwhile, one new coronavirus case was reported in Valencia, Spain while one death confirmed in Paris, France.

Risk sold amid pandemic fears

The respiratory illness is fast gripping the major economies on both sides of the Atlantic, as the European traders continue to do away with the higher-yielding assets. The European equities are in a sea of red while the US equity futures and Treasury yields keep losses.

The main victim, for now, seems to be the US dollar across the fx board, as growing pandemic fears fuel US recession risks and call for Fed rate cuts. The cable trades cautiously in a tight range above 1.2900 while EUR/USD refreshes a two-week high at 1.0950. USD/JPY drops 0.30% to hover above 110.00.