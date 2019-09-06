UK: Rebel alliance to vote against or abstain election motion on Monday

Citing sources in Welsh Plaid Cymru party, Sky News reported that the rebel alliance was expected to vote against or abstain the election motion on Monday. "No rebel party will put down no-confidence motion on Monday under FTPA," the outlet reported. "An election before October 31 now seems unlikely."

The ongoing political uncertainty on Friday seems to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.28% on the day at 1.2295 while the EUR/GBP was adding 0.27% at 0.8970.