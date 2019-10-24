According to analysts at TD Securities, today may actually be a fairly quiet day for Brexit developments, as the EU isn't due to decide on the Article 50 extension until Friday or possibly even Monday at an emergency summit if things are going particularly badly.

Key Quotes

“France and a few other small countries are reportedly the hold-outs as they would prefer a shorter extension of just 2-3 weeks in order to get the WAB through parliament, while most other countries are willing to grant the extension until 31 January.”

“French officials have reportedly said that they would only support the longer extension if an election were called. After that decision has been made, the government will need to decide whether to try for an election right away, or whether to focus on getting the Withdrawal Act through first.”