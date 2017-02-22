UK: Q4 GDP was revised to 0.7% from 0.6% - BBH

The Q4 GDP of UK was revised to 0.7% from 0.6%, helped by better trade and firm consumption notes research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Exports rose 4.1% in Q4, twice the expected pace. Imports fell 0.4%. The median forecast called for a 0.3% gain. Sterling itself is uninspiring. It has chopped mostly between $1.24 and $1.25 with minor violations and has closed in that range for the past nine sessions with one exception. The House of Lords has taken up the Brexit motion, where it is working its way through the committee process.”