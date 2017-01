According to the analysts at Danske Bank, today we get the first estimate of Q4 GDP growth in the UK which will garner maximum investors attention.

Key Quotes

“Q4 economic indicators such as the PMIs were solid in Q4 and the NIESR GDP estimate suggests GDP grew by 0.5% q/q, which is also our expectation (2.1% y/y). That said, a downward correction of the large increase in inventories in Q3 is a downside risk to our forecast.”